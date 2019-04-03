An 80-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead with head wounds at their house in Kerala's Kottayam district. The police said that the two women were hit with a hammer and died from the injuries sustained by the blows. The incident took place last week and police have arrested Saji, a neighbour.

This news comes in the wake of a series of crimes against women in Kerala with the most recent being a woman starved to death by her in-laws for not giving them their desired dowry.

The two women, 80-year-old Thankamma and 40-year-old Sini, were living in a forested and hilly area. Saji, 35, has been arrested. The police filed a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

According to The News Minute, the police said that the victims' knew the killer and used to frequently visit their house. The bodies of the two women were discovered two days back when a bad odour was coming from the house.

"Both the mother and the daughter knew Saji well and he used to visit them often," a police official was quoted as saying by TNM.

They suspect that an argument between Saji and the two women could have led to the gruesome murders and that Saji used a hammer to kill them. A post-mortem revealed that both the women suffered skulls injuries.

The News Minute states that the matter wouldn't have come to light if Saji hadn't told one of his friends of the incident in an intoxicated state.