Three days after the brutal shooting of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, his post-mortem report has revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of the chin.

On Saturday morning, Tiwari was shot by a policeman in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in alleged self-defence after Tiwari did not stop his car even though he was flagged down by the police at a checkpoint.

The policeman claimed that Tiwari tried to run his motorbike down.

The woman who was sitting in the car next to him refuted these claims. She said, "The car was never stationary and it was moving. The police had no reason for coming and shouting at us. They may have misunderstood the presence of a lady in the car. It made no sense of what they did and why they did it. My statements have been misrepresented. It wasn't that I felt like a bullet has been fired (as reported by some media) but in reality, a bullet was fired. He had no injury in his head and he was hit on his chin."

However, Prashanth Chaudhary, the policeman who fired at Tiwari, said, "I did not shoot him. He hit me with the car first. I asked him to come out of the car. He reversed his car twice and tried to run over me."

"I was on the ground and took out my pistol only to warn him. The pistol was loaded and a shot got fired. I did not fire and had no intention of shooting him. The man fled from the spot after being hit by the bullet," he added.

The accused is in police custody now.