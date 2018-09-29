An Uttar Pradesh policeman fatally shot a civilian in alleged self-defence in Lucknow at 1:30 am on Saturday morning.

The victim, Vivek Tewari was driving a car when he crashed the car into Police Constable Prashanth Kumar's motorcycle.

The constable then fired at the car injuring Tewari in the neck, thus killing him.

Tewari's ex-colleague, Sana Khan was in the car with him during the incident. He registered an FIR (First Information Report) naming Prashant Kumar.

Prashant Kumar has been arrested.

"The constable fired in self defence believing that some criminals were inside the car as the victim tried to flee after hitting the patrol bike," Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police told Hindustan Times.

In another version of the incident, as reported by the NDTV, Tewari repeatedly hit the police patrol bike.

Vivek Tewari, 38 was an assistant sales manager at an MNC. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

An infographic released in May by TOI, has reported that at least 796 civilians have been killed by the police in the last six years. A majority of these firings, however, have been during protests and riots.