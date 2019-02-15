So, the Royal couple had an unusual Valentine's Day apparently.

Reportedly this year the Royal couple was apart on 14th February as Harry was due to meet Royal Marines in Norway. But we have to say that the Prince must have a surprise planned for his wife Meghan, who loves the occasion.

Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex previously admitted that she can't help but get swept up in the romance each 14th February.

Reportedly Writing on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan previously said of the most romantic day of the year: "Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of Francophile grandeur aside, Valentine's Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts."

Well it seems that Prince Harry is a romantic too. Reportedly her new husband appears to share her approach to romance, and proposed to her over one of their favourite meals – roast chicken – in November 2017. And although he was forced to spend precious time away from her on their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Meghan was never far from Harry's mind, as he visited a "shrine" that had been set up to them in the Arctic Circle, with framed photos from their wedding day surrounded by candles.