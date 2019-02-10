Stop teasing us Meghan. Reportedly the Duchess of Sussex has revealed her excitement at waiting to find out the gender of her firstborn with Prince Harry. Though speculation continues as to whether the royal baby will be a boy or a girl, Meghan has apparently confirmed they wanted to keep the gender a "secret" so they can enjoy the surprise.

Reportedly she was captured chatting to a guest at the recent Endeavour Fund Awards, she said: "We don't know. Yes we decided to keep it a secret, and then that way... it's one of those things, like, no matter what it is, it's still going to be a surprise." The footage was shared by royal fan account @harry_meghan_updateson Instagram.

It is being reported that there was plenty of chatter about the unborn royal baby during the evening, with Prince Harry also overheard telling one invitee, "there's a heavy baby in her!" Meanwhile, Meghan praised her husband, saying: "He's going to be the best dad."

Meghan sure isn't letting her pregnancy slow her down. Reportedly Meghan and Harry recently announced they will be embarking on a working babymoon later in February, as the royal couple will be visiting Morocco for a number of engagements.

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April and the Royal couple will apparently be moving into their new home as well. Meghan Markle is still facing a bit of a family crisis with the situation with her father. Meghan apparently wrote her father a letter, pleading with him to stop attacking Prince Harry. We hope Meghan Markle is able to deal with whatever comes her way. We wish her well. You can check out the video here: