The Royal couple stunned at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London's Draper's Hall honouring those who, despite life-changing injuries, accidents or illnesses, have excelled in sporting and adventure pursuits.

Reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dazzled on the red carpet tonight as they stepped out to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick military veterans who have taken on remarkable challenges.

Apparently, the couple's appearance tonight comes after friends warned of the 'emotional trauma' Meghan is dealing with following her family's ongoing public feud and abusive comments made on social media.

Reportedly five 'close friends' of the pregnant duchess told People that Meghan was so distraught with her father Thomas Markle's behaviour that she wrote to Thomas Markle begging him to stop 'victimising' her.

'I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he has done,' one friend told the magazine.

Before the royal couple handed out the prizes at the Endeavour Fund Awards, they met with the inspiring nominees as well as participants and key supporters at a pre-ceremony reception.

As they moved around the party, Harry was apparently heard telling one invitee, "There's a heavy baby in there!" and Meghan apparently kept a hand close to her baby bump and said about her husband, "He's going to be the best dad."

Reportedly as they moved around the pre-awards party at Draper's hall, Harry was heard to tell one invitee: 'There's a heavy baby in here.' For her part, Meghan told one guest: 'He's going to be the best dad.'

It is being reported that Harry and Meghan chaired the judging panel which chose the winners who will be announced at the event staged at Drapers' Hall in the City of London.