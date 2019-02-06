Meghan Markle is a trooper. She is nearing the end of her pregnancy but that hasn't stopped her from attending to her Royal duties.

Reportedly in a video shared by popular fan account @harry_meghan_updates, Meghan can be seen mid-conversation when her baby kicks, causing her to catch her breath.

Meghan is apparently due in April, and it looks like she'll be giving birth at the Lindo Wing like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton before her. Reportedly she and Prince Harry don't know the sex of their baby, who will be raised in Frogmore Cottage—just outside of London.

Meghan Markle is adopting quite a few radical and unorthodox methods for her birthing process, well unorthodox for a Royal anyway. It is being reported that Meghan Markle will have a Doula on her birthing team so that she can have a positive birthing experience.

Apparently, with the former Suits star mere months away from welcoming her first child, she and Prince Harry are preparing to relocate from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage. It's been speculated that she's hired a doula to help her through the labour, and that she will opt to give birth closer to their new home -- likely at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.

Meghan Markle is ready to give birth and it seems like the baby is eager to get here as well. Though it has been reported that Meghan Markle has chosen Lindo Hospital there could be other hospitals that may come into play as backups. You can check out the video here: