The Royal baby will be arriving soon and it seems that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex might be going a little crazy.

It seems Meghan is planning to enlist the help of a doula as well as a midwife when she gives birth. Doulas are also known as 'birth companions', 'birth coaches' or 'post-birth supporters', providing practical and emotional guidance during labour and beyond - they are not medically trained, but help mums-to-be achieve a positive birth experience. And, according to the excited chatter on the Doula UK members' website, it seems that Meghan may have enlisted the help of Lauren Mischon. On the message board, Lauren joked with a winking emoji when asked if it was true, writing: "I'm busy in Spring. I could not possibly say."

Meanwhile, rumours are circulating that the Duchess will give birth at the Lindo Wing, like the Duchess of Cambridge. It was previously thought that Harry and Meghan would use a hospital closer to their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for the birth of their firstborn, but staff at the private maternity ward at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, have been advised not to take holiday in April, sparking speculation that Meghan plans to have her baby there.

Using a Doula may be a risky move for Meghan as when she goes into labour, she might want an epidural more than a positive birth experience. But hopefully, Meghan Markle will be in good hands by the time the baby is ready to come. Meghan Markle is reportedly due in April and the Royal couple are in full swing making preparations for the arrival of the Royal baby. The former Suits actress seems to be a fan of natural and healthy living, so it doesn't seem like a leap for her to request a Doula during her labour. The Palace, however, doesn't seem to have an opinion on Meghan Markle's labour, but we think as long as she is giving birth in a hospital, the Palace will rest easy.