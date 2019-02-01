Meghan Markle has been under fire by abusive online trolls, but is the truth far more shocking. Is the Royal family condoning these attacks?

Reportedly, for months now, the British tabloid press has been repeating the same refrain:

The Royal Family just doesn't like Meghan Markle.

The reasons for this alleged feud vary wildly from one account to the next.

Some say Meghan is just too American for the Brits and their ultra-formal ways.

Others claim Meghan is a bit of a diva, and she's rubbed some high-ranking royal officials the wrong way with her persistent need to be in charge.

Whatever the case, apparently Meg is not particularly beloved by the palace dwellers these days.

And now, it seems there's a fear that she's being a bad influence on Prince Harry. It was reported that Meghan has been changing Prince Harry in shocking ways, getting him to be a supposed better man but these changes don't seem to sit well with some.

"They basically blanked the media on this tour, which is very short-sighted," says The Sun's Duncan Larcombe.

But the complains don't stop there, apparently, there's also been a marked change in the way that Harry related to his staff.

"All of Harry's staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance," says Larcombe of the royal couple.

He adds that Harry has become "quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff. Harry was always very pally with [them], so this is very unlike him."

So, with all that resentment and dare we say hate for the way the Royal couple is changing things. Is it possible that the Royal family could be behind the abusive trolls that have targeted Meghan? The Palace has taken steps to monitor the abuse. But if the Palace itself is condoning the attacks on the sly then Meghan doesn't stand a chance does she?

But it seems like the Royal Palace seems aloof when it comes to Meghan, letting her deal with things her own way. Maybe this aloofness is a signal for these trolls to attack Meghan Markle. We may never know.