The TV show Suits is coming to an end and there has been a ton of speculation about whether some of the main cast will return for its farewell season. Namely Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's return is what fans are hoping for. Meghan played Rachel Zane on the hit show and was part of the main cast.

It is being reported however, the producer of the hit series, Aaron Korsh, has now said that they are "not currently pursuing" the Duchess of Sussex to make an appearance on the show – but Patrick could well make a return!

Chatting at the Television Critics Association press tour, Aaron Korsh said: "We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us. I would love it, but I think it's pretty close to zero." Speaking about Patrick's return, he continued: "I had discussed with Patrick, when he left, the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right, and he was up for it, and he had the time, that we would do it. But we're just starting our writers' room for the final season, so I don't know yet if Harvey's former protégé will be needed back."

Reportedly Meghan left her role in the show ahead of marrying into the royal family. Speaking about leaving the legal drama after her engagement, Meghan said in 2017: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change... It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'... I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

But we seriously hope that Meghan makes an appearance on Suits. And if not Suits, maybe she could make an appearance on the Suits spin-off Pearson. And she doesn't even have to play Rachel Zane. Jessica Pearson can sure hold her own with the Royal Family don't you think? Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex meets Jessica Pearson, the fixer of Chicago. Meghan Markle, please indulge us.

But as things stand Meghan Markle's royal duties may keep her from tv but there are many possibilities for her return to the small screen. An appearance by a Royal on an American TV show would certainly bring good press to the Royal Family and we've already seen Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton grace the small screen on popular TV shows.