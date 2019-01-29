Meghan Markle seems to be changing Prince Harry. But for the better or worse may depend on who you ask. Apparently, ahead of the arrival of their baby, the couple has decided to make some drastic moves especially when it comes to health. And apparently, these are some of the "bad habits", she has "inspired" him to drop:

Hunting

Reportedly the royal skipped his family's annual Boxing Day pheasant shoot — something he had done for at least 20 years — because of Markle's love of animals, according to the Daily Mail. Markle has apparently always been passionate about wildlife and does not support hunting. PETA apparently praised Meghan Markle for her vegan-friendly lifestyle, including her opposition to fur and leather.

Junk Food

Reportedly his bride inspired him to clean out his fridge and replace junk food with fresh fruit and veggies. They've also started making fresh meals together, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl who recently published a book called "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love."

Caffeine

Prince Harry has to find a new pick-me-up. The Duke of Sussex apparently stopped consuming caffeine (yes, that includes tea) to show his support for Markle during her pregnancy.

The royal couple apparently now toasts with water. Prince Harry gave up alcohol when Markle got pregnant.

Smoking

Ahead of his May wedding, Prince Harry has apparently slowly weaned himself off of cigarettes.

Now it does look like Meghan Markle is inspiring Prince Harry to adopt a healthier lifestyle. And the fact that Prince Harry is obliging her tells us how much he cares about his wife. We hope that Prince Harry sticks with his new lifestyle choices.