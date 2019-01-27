Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be getting more hands-on with their baby I seems. It is being reported that the royal family won't be using any hired help for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby.

Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl writes the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, whose baby with Prince Harry is due in April, does "not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan's mother."

Apparently, Meghan Markle was raised by a single mother and since Meghan as a civilian before her wedding, she might be used to a more hands-on approach.

It is being reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are decorating their baby's nursery in gender-neutral colours. The couple has been packing on the public displays of affection. And we have to say that they look adorable together.

Reportedly they have been living in two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, one of the smallest properties in the grounds of Kensington Palace, since they became engaged.

Apparently, Harry's brother, Prince William Duke of Cambridge, and sister-in-law Catherine are well-known for employing nanny Maria Borrallo, who lives and travels with the couple and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis. She's also on hand at formal events such as Princess Eugenie's recent wedding.

According to Town and Country, it is not a formal requirement for royal parents to employ nannies. However, it helps them stick to tight schedules when travelling. It is apparently Queen Elizabeth's preference that children remain at home with nannies rather than travel with their parents on royal duties.