Meghan Markle may not be having a baby shower? The former Suits actress may not engage in the popular celebration.

It has been widely reported ABC news' royal expert, Victoria Arbiter, explained to People magazine why a baby shower tends not be on the cards for members of the Royal family.

"They have added pressure that they're clearly very wealthy and a lavish baby shower would be seen as highly inappropriate," she told People magazine. "There's nothing they can't go out and buy themselves."

However, on social media, Victoria shared the following message, suggesting the reports were not necessarily true, 'Those misquoted, misinformed baby shower stories seem to be doing the rounds again...' she wrote twitter.

The Royal expert wrote, 'The Royal Family has to take public perception into account. Given their already privileged lives, they wouldn't reveal any kind of gift-giving soiree as they'd be skewered by the press and public alike.

'But Meghan is American, and my guess is her deeply loyal posse of girlfriends will want to throw her a shower. If it's important to her, it will be important to Harry, and no-one within the Royal Family is going to object.'

So this raises the question, why would Meghan decide not to have a baby shower? Well apparently, it could be a matter of how it would reflect on the Royal family.

We certainly hope that Meghan Markle and the Royal Family get on the same page soon. As the baby is set to arrive soon and it wouldn't bode well for the members of the family to be cold towards each other.