It seems like the Royal laundry is about to be aired. On primetime we have to add. Meghan Markle is a new addition to the Royal family and as such has to go through a lot of scrutiny. But it seems like the former Suits star cannot catch a break when it comes to Royal feud rumours.

Reportedly, since Meghan Markle officially joined the royal family in May, rumours of a royal feud between her and Kate Middleton have basically dominated British tabloids. But are any of them actually true? TLC is trying to find out.

Apparently, the network is bringing together ten royal experts to suss out how much of this royal feud stuff is real and how much is fake. They just released the first preview for the special, and it's quite ~scandalous~.

It looks like the experts are going to cover all the bases: the rumour that Meghan made Kate cry before the wedding, the idea that the rift is actually between Harry and Will and not their wives, and the notion that Meghan's work ethic makes her "difficult" to have as a boss.

With her sister about to release two tell-all books about her. Meghan seems to be surrounded by those trying to make a buck off her or at the very least analyse and speculate on every aspect of her life in the Palace and her place in the Royal family. But as for now, it looks like Meghan is taking all of the attention and scrutiny in stride.

You can catch Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? on Tuesday, February 5 at 10 p.m. on TLC.