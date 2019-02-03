Meghan Markle sure is finding her stride in her role as the Duchess of Sussex.

Reportedly Meghan, wrote messages of support and empowerment for sex workers while on an unannounced visit to a charity with her husband Prince Harry. Apparently, the Duchess scrawled messages including "You are loved" and "You are brave" onto bananas as she prepared food parcels for the women.

She was visiting the One25 organization, which helps women break free from sex work and addiction, while on a tour of Bristol in southwest England.

Meghan appeared to spontaneously decide to write the messages while in the charity's kitchen, asking the staff if they had a marker pen she could use.

"Do you have a sharpie?" she asked, according to video of the visit. "I have an idea."

"I saw this project that someone had started somewhere in the States, this school lunch program, where on each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation or something to make the kids feel really empowered," she told charity workers.

"It was this most incredible idea, this really small gesture," she said, declaring: "I'm in charge of the banana messaging!" as she made her way through the food parcels.

The charity thanked the royal couple for their visit on Twitter afterwards, writing: "What an honour to have you visit. Big smiles on all our faces!" Meghan Markle is pregnant and is expected to give birth soon. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving into a new house as well.

The sweet gesture from the Duchess herself would certainly mean a lot to the sex workers.