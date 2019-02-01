Queen Elizabeth, the interior decorator. Who would have thought?

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the process of going all-out on their new house, and thankfully, Harry's grandma is happy to help them decorate. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly letting them choose multiple pieces of art from her private collection.

A source told Vanity Fair that they'll choose the pieces before their baby comes in April, like Kate and Will did when they first got married.

"Meghan and Harry have been told they can choose some artwork for Frogmore Cottage," they said. "They have been presented with a list of paintings that would be available to them and they are making up their minds as to what they would like to hang in their new home."

Apparently, Meghan and Harry love art. Reportedly Harry bought Meghan a Van Donna painting while they were dating, and Meghan talks art with Prince Charles all the time, so they're probably pumped about this gift.

Reportedly the Royal couple got a pre-approved list of works to choose from, because the Queen's entire collection has 1 million pieces, and there are a few big names hanging on the walls. The collection apparently includes the likes of Leonardo Da Vinci, Rembrandt, or Michelangelo, but Queen Elizabeth has works by all of them. Any museum would kill to have even one of these pieces on their walls and Meghan and Harry will get to choose from nearly a million of them. And to have the Queen herself help you decorate that house? Meghan Markle may not even have imagined such a thing when she started off as Rachel Zane on Suits.