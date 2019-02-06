Meghan Markle may be making the Royal Family nervous with all her birthing demands. It was reported that Meghan Markle is using a doula during her pregnancy and that news made plenty of waves.

But now, reportedly, there's even more crazy baby birthing news. Meghan is reportedly using hypno-birthing techniques.

What is hypno-birthing? That is a good question. Apparently, it's a practice that includes "special breathing, relaxation, visualization, meditative practice, attention to nutrition and positive body toning" to help a mom give birth.

And also Meghan's reportedly been using celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr to get prepped.

"Meghan has been having regular acupuncture sessions to help her unwind and relax. It's brilliant for the blood circulation and boosting blood flow to the uterus. She plans to use acupuncture right up to her due date," a source told Vanity Fair.

That, plus the hypno-birthing, will help Meghan (hopefully) have a natural birth without any medications. According to sources close to the couple, that's the whole goal.

"Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one. Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it's all very much part of Meghan's birth plan," the source said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for the arrival of their baby. Meghan will apparently give birth in April. She has however not let her pregnancy slow her down and has been attending to her Royal duties.

Meghan Markle's natural birthing requests seem pretty out there. But as long as she's having the baby in a hospital, the Royal Family should be able to relax.