A policeman guarding a Lok Sabha polling booth in Bengaluru was attacked by a man in an inebriated state at Begur Main Road on April 7. The incident occurred when some local policemen were checking vehicles in the area. When they saw 41-year-old Manjunath roaming in the vicinity, they got suspicious and stopped him for questioning.

However, Manjunath was too intoxicated to process what they were saying and got very aggressive. He got verbally abusive and took an officer by the collar of his shirt. When another police officer tried to diffuse the situation, he too was beaten up by Manjunath.

"The accused was completely drunk and was not in a position to listen to officials. We were on night patrolling as it is election time. During the time, we spotted Manjunath standing near a local bar late in the late night. He was angry with the officials and even assaulted a couple of officers. He was arrested and produced in front of the court," a policeman was quoted as saying by Bangalore Mirror.

Manjunath was then taken to the police station. However, he was too drunk to process the situation and refused to answer the questions posed by the policemen.

The Bommanahalli police station have filed a case under sections 353 (an assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, reports Bangalore Mirror.