One month after a young woman from Pollachi, Tamil Nadu was sexually assaulted by a group of young men, another case has hit the town in the southern part of India. In another shocking incident, a young girl went missing on Saturday, April 6. Her body was later found partially clothed on the Pollachi-Tharapuram road. The police also found multiple injury marks on her body.

The girl, a second-year college student, was suspected to be sexually assaulted before she was killed. India Today reported that the last known location of the girl was on a bus when she was travelling back home. She had last spoken to her mother to inform her that she boarded the bus.

The parents found something amiss when the girl did not reach home. They filed a missing person report at a police station in Coimbatore, a small town in Tamil Nadu. The girl's body has been shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College for post-mortem.

The Pollachi region has become very wary of the situation after a girl had filed a complaint on February 24 saying that one man (known to her) had invited her out on a drive. They were joined by three others who took her to an isolated location, stripped her and filmed the entire act.

The accused men then blackmailed her with the video and tried extorting money and sexual favours from her. However, the girl told her brother of the ordeal, who in turn filed a case against the men.

Unfortunately, Coimbatore has been plagued with sexual assault cases in the past few weeks too. The body of a six-year-old girl child was found with her clothes in a state of disarray on March 26, Tuesday in Coimbatore. The next day, the city police ascertained that she was sexually assaulted multiple times before she was killed.

The police took five suspects in custody for questioning. According to The News Minute, the parents suspect four men as the culprits. Speaking to the media, they said that they often spoke to the child on the street.