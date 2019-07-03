A woman along with her son jumped off the seventh floor of their apartment building in Bengaluru, in an alleged case of dowry harassment.

The incident took place around 3.50 pm on Tuesday when Bhavana (29) along with her two-year-old son Devant allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the balcony of their flat in Shriram White House apartment at RT Nagar.

While Devant died on the spot, Bhavana was taken to the Baptist Hospital in Hebbal, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Bhavana was married for the past four years. Arihant, her husband, works at an advertising firm and Bhavana who was pursuing Chartered Accountancy (CA) had discontinued her studies after the birth of their child. She had planned to clear the exams once her son starts schooling.

According to reports, Arihant used to fight with Bhavana over dowry and asked her to get money from her parents. He also allegedly tortured her for dowry.

The police claim that it was the torture from Bhavana's husband which drove her to take this extreme step.

However, no complaint has been registered as of now and the police are still working on all angles to conclude whether the case is of murder or suicide. The police have detained Arihant for questioning.

The cops will initiate an investigation based on the complaint of Bhavana's family. She is survived by her husband, parents and two sisters.