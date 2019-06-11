Ponzi schemes and multi-level marketing are not new concepts when it comes to Silicon Valley, where several such schemes that have usurped the money of the investors have been busted by the authorities.

The recently busted IMA run by Mohammed Mansoor Khan is such a case where it shares a similar vision to that of the Ambidant marketing Ponzi scam involving Rs 954 crores. Ambidant owned by another Bengaluru Muslims Sayed Ahmed Fareed and his son Syed Ahmed Afaq was busted by the CCB in November 2018 after they paid former BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy 57 kg of gold and Rs 2 crore cash to save their sinking company.

The marketing strategy

In both the cases, IMA and Ambidant lured in investors in the name of Islamic banking and halal investments, which is permissible by the laws of Islam (Sharia laws) that retains the community from doing interest-based business.

Here, both firms are located in Muslim dominated areas. While Ambidant had its office at RT Nagar IMA was located at Shivajinagar, largely obtained by the Muslim community. So with a large Muslim base in these areas, it was easy for the owners of the alleged firms to canvas people mostly from their own community in the name of Islamic banking, where the depositors/investors will be able to make double or triple the amount they have invested without many risks, as per to their claims.

After persuading the investors, the company normally pays them with a high benefit for their investment on a monthly, yearly or quarterly basis (starting from 12-13 per cent of the amount invested). People who are interested to make a quick buck without much involvement will opt for this and most of the people who had deposited money belonged to the middle-class sector.

Initially, the profit percentage will be large but will see a gradual decline of 5 per cent to 2 per cent or no benefits at all, where the company will claim that the business has not been doing well in the said period.

To withdraw the principal investment the company has a rule of 45 days' time period after which they will refund the collected amount hassle-free, which in most cases does not happen.

The political involvement

If Ambidant was supported by Janardhan Reddy, the managing director and CEO of IMA, Mohammed Mansoor Khan has alleged the MLA from Shivajinagar Roshan Baig of taking Rs 400 crores from him and not returning it back as he did not get a party ticket this time. Khan has also claimed that many of the politicians and government officials had taken money from him which had sunken him in debts.

A notice was issued by the government in 2018 against the functioning of IMA, for cheating its depositors by illegally collecting funds and diverting it to its director's personal interest thereby defaulting payments to the depositors. Still, no action was taken by the authorities over the firm rather they still allowed Khan to conduct his business without much investigation over the matter.

Even after the alleged audio clip released by Khan surfaced all over the news creating panic and overnight protests in the city, it is reported that nearly Rs 3 crore was credited to IMA's account on Monday.