Shehnaaz Gill has always raised her voice for the wrong and yet again, the actor was seen scolding her bodyguard for pushing the fans away after they gathered around her to take pictures. In a video shared on the Internet, Shehnaaz is visibly upset with her bodyguard.

Gill told the bodyguard to 'relax' and expressed that she wants to take pictures with her fans and asked him not to stop people from coming close to her for clicking photos. Listening to this, the fans started clapping for the actor.

After the bodyguard pushed a fan away, Gill said, "Guys relax, what happened? I want to take photos with my fans." She further was heard saying, "Kya problem kya hai, panic kyun ho rahe ho? Kya karne aaye hain woh yahan pe... (what is the problem, why are you creating panic? Fans are here just to take some pictures)."

Shehnaaz also requested the fans not to panic and she'd click pictures with everyone. "Sabko photo milegi (everyone will get a photo). Guys, I am here." In the end, Shehnaaz was heard telling her security, "Ye repeat nahi karna (don't repeat this)."

#ShehnaazGill: She scolded the bodyguard and told him not to say anything to fans. She took a picture with her every fan.??✨ pic.twitter.com/JcWucSVEIP — ????♡ (@jaadafahoo) November 18, 2022

Many fans poured in heartwarming comments after watching the video. One user wrote, "She is Sweatheart In Real Sense." The other said, "Its gud she feels her fans.but security is for hr safety.in such crowd fan gets emot.anything happens security will be asked.in past we hve witnessed in crowd haters attack their dislike person.Be little carefull."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "That's why I love #ShehnaazGill she respect her fans and she know value of love." And a user said, "So proud of her..she understands the feelings of all her fans how emotional they are about her and coming to these events for her." [sic]

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz will also be making her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars popular actors Daggubati Venkatesh, Poja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal among others.

She will also feature in a film by Sajid Khan, that also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.