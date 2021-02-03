Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are one of the most famous couples we have in Telly town. Lovingly monikered as SidNaaz, both of them were contestants at the popular reality show Big Boss13. Like every other love story, Shuklaji and Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif became best friends inside the house, and the rest is history. Everyone who has followed, BB 13 must be aware that cutesy Sana has never shied away from expressing her love for angry young man Sidharth Shukla. Since then, their fans have been waiting for the adorable couple to openly confess their love for each other and seal the deal forever.

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz haven't officially confirmed their relationship. Everyone is waiting for the couple to take their friendship to the next level. Fans are waiting for the beautiful couple to tie the knot. Undoubtedly, Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill, have numerous fan pages from Sidhearts to Shehnaazians keep posting creative collages of the couple on various occasions.

As it's the month of love, a new photo of Sidharth and Shehnaaz has gone viral which shows the couple as newlywed. Fans, wonder whether they got married? or is this a new picture for a new music video? Or is it something else?

Sit back and relax as we investigate the truth behind Shehnaaz and Sidharth's newlywed picture.

Have Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got married?

A new photo of Sidharth and Shenaaz has gone viral on the internet, which shows Shehnaaz wearing a 'sindoor' (Vermilion) and 'Mangalsutra.' A fan page shared the picture and it shows Shehnaaz lovingly looking at Sidharth, and both of them look like newlyweds.

Here's the truth behind Sidnaaz's viral picture

After dwelling deep, we found out that a fan-page photoshops the loved-up picture of SidNaaz as a married couple.

Several fans have also commented on the picture.

Few of them even expressed their desire to see them married and wrote, 'Yeh din kab aayega' (when will this day come)

Check out the comments and post below.

From friendship goals to career goals

The popular Jodi has not only charmed us with their crackling chemistry in BB, but they have also been part of two music videos last year namely Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, of which Shona Shona starring the beautiful couple recently crossed 100M.

Last week, Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her birthday with her friends and family. One of the most special people in Shehnaaz's life Sidharth Shukla also marked his presence at the party along with his mother.

Inside pics from Shehnaaz Gill's birthday party has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Shehnaaz is shooting for a new music video with Badshah On the work front, Shehnaaz is shooting a new music video with popular rapper Badshah in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports in Indianexpress.com the song will be a typical Badshah number, with his trademark rap. It will also have the singer making an appearance alongside Shehnaaz. The music video is expected to release by the end of the month.

While Sidharth is shooting for Broken but Beautiful season 3

Well, we surely want Sidharth and Shehnaaz to get married soon, don't we?