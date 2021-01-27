Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is monikered as Sana, is a popular name in Punjab industry, lovingly called as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. The charming model-actor-singer rose to fame in Bollywood and Television after her successful stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz is famous for her cutesy dialogues and funny one-liners. And who can forget her famous epic dialogue 'Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta'! Her dialogue has now become a meme, a line that is often used to end an argument, and even a popular rap by Yashraj Mukhate.

Sana's cute and innocent looks, charming eyes, and relationship with Sidharth Shukla (earlier a co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13) give us major friendship goals. Both of them make a lovely pair.

Not only is Sana famous for her work in Punjab and small screen but she also has a huge fan following on social media. Shehnaaz Gill's proud fans Shehnaazians are trending her birthday for a week now.

As Shehnaaz celebrates her 27th birthday on 27 January, not only her fans even we are excited to share some fascinating facts, unseen pictures, top songs of Sana and her PDA with Sidharth Shukla.

Well, sit back and relax SidNaaz and Shehnaazians as we are about to celebrate Shehnaaz's birthday like never before!

The first time when Shehnaaz opened her eyes!

Shehnaaz was born on 27 January 1993 in Beas, Amritsar to a Sikh family. Her father's name is Santokh Singh Sukh. And her mother's name is Parminder Kaur, her brother's name is Shebaz Badesha. She completed her education from the Dalhousie Hilltop School in Dalhousie. Later she graduated from Lovely Professional University. However, in an unseen Bigg Boss video, she had revealed that she did not complete her studies and left college in the third year.

Shehnaaz is a born star

Shehnaz loves to act and sing, and this has been her passion since childhood. She left college to pursue her love for the arts and soon started getting offers. She has also been a part of several modeling assignments.

Shehnaz has been a part of several popular Punjabi music videos. In 2015, she starred in the popular song 'Shiv Di Kitaab', which was sung by Gurvinder Brar he debuted with her Punjabi film in 2017 named Sat Shri Akaal England.

Shehnaaz participated in the reality television show, Big Boss 13 in 2019 and emerged as a second-runner up.

Shehnaaz Gill's awe-inspiring weight loss journey is commendable!

Shehnaaz Gill made headlines for her drastic weight loss. Her pictures were all over social media, and everyone wondered how she managed to lose so much weight. In an interview with a news portal, Shehnaz Gill shared that many people made fun of her weight while inside the Bigg Boss house last season and thought of losing weight.

She said:

Look, lockdown chal raha hai. A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha 'Bigg Boss 13' mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It's not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.

This is how Shehnaaz shed those etxraa kilos.

Shehnaz, in an interview, shared that she cut off non-vegetarian food, chocolates, and ice creams from her diet.

Another thing that helped her lose weight was the way she had her meals. Shehnaz shared that she ate just 1 or 2 things in a day and didn't have a variety of food. For instance, if she had moong dal for lunch, she used to have the same for dinner. Also, Shehnaz Gill reduced her portion size. If she was hungry for 2 Rotis, she ate just one.

Mann maarke khati thi. And it started working. I was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March, I am 55 kg now. Lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick.

On giving up the title 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.'

In an interview, Shehnaz Gill was asked if she would give up the title of 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' after losing weight. She shared that it would be better if she gets the title of 'India Ki Shehnaz'. She further shared that everyone asked her to gain some weight before entering the Bigg Boss house, and she did. However, now, she doesn't want to gain weight. Shehnaz Gill shared that when you are not plump, you get more kinds of roles.

On relationship with Shuklaji

The universe, fans, well-wishers, and Shehnaaz herself adores Siddarth Shukla, Sana admitted her adoration for him on national television. They have together shot for two music videos last year namely Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Both the songs witnessed huge craze from the viewers. According to reports, their new song Habit will be released on Valentine's Day next year. It will be sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Nazm Nazm fame music composer Arko.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were shooting in Goa on New Year's eve. Several videos of the couple partying together in Goa had also gone viral.

When Shehnaaz poured her heart out

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that her equation with Sidharth is unchanged.

Jo mera bond tha, jaise Bigg Boss mein tha, abhi bhi waisa hi hai. Main chahti hoon ki woh waisa hi bana rahe. Miss kyun karna? Phone pe baat karti hoon, laga leti hoon main jab bhi miss karti hoon (Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him)," she said, adding that she has met him once or twice after Bigg Boss 13.

"Bigg Boss mein bhi jab thi, main kabhi uske liye fake nahi rahi (I have never been fake towards him on Bigg Boss)," she said, adding, "Koi bhi baat na meri ghoom-ghumake wahaan pe hi aati thi, ki yeh kya kar Raha hai (Every time, it would always come back to him and what he was doing)."

PDA: Shehnaaz and Sidharth set the internt ablaze with thier cutesy posts and videos

Shehnaaz Gill has never shied away from letting the world know how much she loves Sidharth Shukla. From Bigg Boss 13 to multiple interviews, she has gone on record to express what she feels for Sid. There have been times when she admitted that Sid doesn't love her the way she does and respects his decision to remain friends but still loves him unconditionally.

Once it so happened that Sidharth posted a picture of himself on Instagram and lady love Shehnaaz was quick enough to comment, Sana couldn't take her eyes off dashing Sid's picture and connected,

"Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute Kaise lag sakhta hai..bb main meri Tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow...ur killer eyes...ur messy hair...n ur pink lips... kya rough, tough look hai yaar..like seriously...Smokin hot moom..sun..star..earth..rainbow..Christmas tree", she wrote with a lot of hearts and love-struck emojis.

When Shehnaaz Tweeted to Sidharth for hosting last weekend's BB 14

Check out the Tweet:

Loved todays weekend ka waar @sidharth_shukla the way you heard everyone put your point across at the same time you didnt hurt anyone or intrude into their game play was just amazing sira lata ? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 24, 2021

Their first IG Live together.

Times when the internet had a meltdown seeing SidNaaz together

Shehnaaz's midnight birthday celebration with Sidharth Shukla and friends

Candid videos and images of birthday girl Shehnaaz that are mesmerising and how!

Music video of Shehnaaz Gill that is unmissable!

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's song Bhula Dunga neared100M views on YouTube.

Yashraj Mukhate's funny rap on Shehnaaz's dialogue is winning the internet and how

Wishing the internet sensation and dilko ki Dhadkan Shehnaaz Gill a very Happy and Joyous birthday!