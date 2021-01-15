Shehnaaz Gill won several hearts during her stay at 'Bigg Boss 13' where she emerged as the second runner-up. The actor became a social media sensation since then.

Recently a video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing to the beats of 'O Betaji' went viral. Shehnaaz looks super cute and adorable dancing as she grooves to the original beats of O Betaji.

The song became extremely popular after its recreated version appeared in Netflix's movie 'Ludo'. The actor's dance cover on the nostalgic cover is unmissable. From her expressions to flawless dance moves, to her infectious smile, everything is simply perfect. Do not miss the cute doggo soft toy, her perfect dancing partner after Sidharth (of course).

About the popular song 'O Betaji'

The track "Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram" from the 1951 Hindi film Albela has once again captured the popular imagination thanks to its recreated version in the Netflix movie Ludo.

Even in 2021 the song and lyrics, are like a fresh breath of air, the song resonates with GENZ. Kudos to the makers for not remixing the song. The originality is intact, and that's the highlight that makes it's watchable, and definitely, a have song in your playlist.

Ever since the track featuring Shehnaaz has dropped, fans are going gaga over it.

Check out the song below.

SidNazz is waiting for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's new song.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shuklaji make for a terrific on and off-screen pair. From being contestants to best friends and now fans favourite couple they have surely come a long way. Monikered as SidNazz, they were seen together in Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, and now the adorable duo's next romantic song will be out on Valentine's day.