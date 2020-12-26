Just a day left for Salman Khan's birthday. And when it's Bhaijaan's birthday, the celebration ought to be Dhamakedar. And like always, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have planned a wonderful birthday for Salman.

Gracing the special occasion will be actor Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bigg Boss 13 sensation and Punjab ki Katrina Shehnaz Gill, Dharmesh Yelande will grace the stage of BB14's weekend ka Vaar.

Here's what is in store for ardent BB fans

Shehnaaz Gill makes Salman Khan groove to Yashraj Mukhate's recreated version of Twada Kutta Kutta' Sadda Kutta Tommy.

For the unversed, During the last season (BB 13) Twada Kutta Kutta' Sadda Kutta Tommy was mouthed by Shehnaaz Gill. Apparently, the actor was having a fight with her housemates, and she lost her cool, and in the spur of the moment, she said this line and the rest is history.

Shehnaaz has a tipni for BB 14 contestants

Shehnaaz will be giving some advice to the current contestants, Shehnaaz Gill will spell the magic of her charm and wit and make the celebration even more entertaining!

Raveena Tandon praises Shehnaaz Gill.

Raveena Tandon praises Shehnaaz Gill. A week ago the actor had shared a video grooving to Shehnaaz Gill's viral with daughter Rasha.

Raveena shared the video saying, "Loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill! You both are totally terrific! Haven't wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out (sic)."

Raveena and Jacqueline will keep Salman and contestants entertained during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Ravishing Raveena and Jacqueline will set the stage ablaze with Salman with their enacting acts.

Let's take a look at the sneak peek of the jashn

Salman Khan turns 55 on December 27

Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday tomorrow. Bhaijaan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14. The megastar has wrapped up Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He will be filming Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role.