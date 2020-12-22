Renowned actor Gautam Gulati started his career as a model. He later went on to wow us with his impeccable performance's TV shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum and many more. Gautam was the winner of Bigg Boss 8.

After his successful stint in TV, the actor made his mark in Bollywood and the web. Some of his pioneering films include Rakesh Mehta's short film Darpok. Gautam is known for his prolific role in Mohammad Azharuddin's biopic Azhar wherein he essayed the role of Ravi Shastri. In 2019 he portrayed the role of a RAW Agent in Operation Cobra, a web series on Eros Now.

Gautam is on cloud nine after the success of his music video 'Besharam Bewaffa' which features Divya Khosla Kumar.

In a tete-a-tete with IBTimes India, Gautam Gulati spoke candidly about his music video Besharam Bewaffa, who does he think is 'Bewaffa' in a relationship, and why he couldn't enter Bigg Boss 14 as a guest and his Hollywood dreams.

Excerpts from the interview

How has 2020 been for you?

The lockdown has been fine, and I was travelling for work when the first unlock phase began. There's wasn't any big issue.

On music video 'Besharam Bewaffa.'

A few days ago, my music video Besharam Bewaffa was released, and I am glad people like it, it's quite different from all the things that I have portrayed on-screen so far.

Who turns 'bewaffa' in a relationship with the guy or the girl?

Ladke bewaffa hote hai, ladki bhi bewaffa hote hai. (Both of them actually, it depends). Both of them make mistakes. What I believe in is if you take care of your women nicely, they won't go. The core issue is boys tend to look around for other girls, and then woh Phir dhoka dete hai, women usually ask for love, time and loyalty. A girl will give the world to you if you are loyal to her. All you have do is to be a man from a boy.

What do you find attractive in a girl?

Insaan innocent hona chaiye. (A person should be innocent). I don't look around for beauty. Dil se beautiful hona chaiye (inner beauty is required). For instance, if I am talking to a girl, and have to wrap up the conversation in 5 mins, that means I am bored. I want conversations to be delightful, meaningful, interesting.

What turns you off in a girl?

Someone like Kareena Kapoor's character (Poo) in K3G, I get to meet so many, and I can't take that. It takes 0.001 Rs to act normal. What matters is how you talk, and not how you look.

You are known for your fitness? What your regime, diet plan?

For me maintaining fitness is essential, and it's my priority. When you are active, you are focused, discipline is important if you aren't disciplined you to become lazy. Fitness motivates you a lot. Even mentally. With fitness comes a well maintained proper diet, always watch what you are eating. I have two-night clubs in Delhi, and I don't go there. I don't drink, and I don't smoke, I have to avoid a lot of things. I am a foodie, if I am out with friends, I taste the food, but I don't eat it fully. And if someone tells me to drink, I refuse. What you eat is what you are.

You have done TV, films, web, music video, what next?

I want to get into a Hollywood movie, and I have been working on my dreams. For instance, if I wanted to buy something for myself, I have done that, I'm slowly reaching towards my goals. I want to do a Hollywood movie. One day I met Mr Ben Affleck (actor). I met him randomly, and he told me you look good. I told him I'm an actor from India. I told him, 'I am working on my diction so that I work in a Hollywood movie'. He said, 'you don't need any diction classes'. He shared the concerned person's number. After that incident, I got motivated. At the moment I am working on myself a lot. It's my dream. I really want to do a Hollywood film.

Will you be entering Bigg Boss 14?

The channel had called me for the panel discussion, but as I haven't watched the season. I refused to get it. The reason I couldn't watch the show this time was I was shooting. I was offered to enter the show along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. At that time, I was shooting for the song, and I had come back from my shoot too, and I didn't want to get into quarantine thing as I would have lost on a lot of work.

Advice for BB contestants?

All I would like to say is Bigg Boss is all about playing the task, so go with the flow.

Tell us something about your upcoming film Radhe with Salman Khan?