Shehnaaz Gill has yet again turned muse for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a gorgeous set of new pictures of Shehnaaz Gill. Needless to say, Shehnaaz looked stunning in a pink dress and as soon as fans saw Shehnaaz's new set of pictures they flocked to Daboo Ratnani's Instagram account and complimented Shehnaaz for her radiant look.

Dabboo Ratnani shared photos on his Instagram account. Heaping praise on Shehnaaz, he wrote, Girl, You Are Gorgeous! @shehnaazgill.

Not only did fans compliment Shehnaaz Gill, but celebrities also appraised the actor-singer.

A user commented, "Wow, Barbie Doll"

"Absolutely beautiful", commented another.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Pataudi commented, I Agree Dabboo! @shehnaazgill you're stunning ✨️ Keep being U! God bless."

This isn't the first time Shehnaaz has turned muse for Daboo. Take a look at the past pictures of Shehnaaz clicked by the ace photographer.

While Shehnaaz gained nationwide fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehaaz and Sidharth Shukla's bond is still remembered by fans. They are lovingly monikered as #SidNazz.

The actress-singer often shares videos of her singing the latest Bollywood songs. Fans usually take to her comments section and praise her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz will also be making her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars popular actors Daggubati Venkatesh, Poja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal among others.