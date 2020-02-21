The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump has come out in support of a Bollywood movie that will have a gay romance as a major plot point.

President Trump came out in support of the film on Twitter. Donald Trump tweeted a singular word: Great! In response to a tweet from Peter Tatchell informing him of a Bollywood romance featuring a gay romance. The tweet further laid out that the film hoped to win over older audiences following the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India.

It is known that on 6 September 2018, the Court ruled unanimously in Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India that Section 377 was unconstitutional "in so far as it criminalises consensual sexual conduct between adults of the same sex."

The repeal of Section 377 in India was a landmark judgement for LGBTQ+ rights. The LGBTQ+ community in India has been stigmatised and prosecuted for a long time. And now that mainstream Bollywood is ready to showcase a same sex couple in a pop corm flick for mass entertainment, the stigma against homosexuality might just inch a little closer to oblivion.

The tweet in question featured the movie "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", which stars Ayushmann Khurana. The movie hopes to highlight the trials and tribulations of a gay couple in small town India. Ayushmann Khurana is known for his off-beat roles and he has found a lot of success in Bollywood. "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is his first portrayal of an openly gay man in India.

There might be quite a few eyes on the portrayal of his character as homosexuality is still a sensitive issue in India. "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is in theatres. You can check out the post here:

