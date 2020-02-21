US President Donald Trump in a Colorado rally targeted 'Parasite', the winner of Oscar Best Picture and criticised the Academy for selecting a South Korean movie.

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The crowd responded with loud boos, the Guardian reported.

Trump goes off on the Oscars for giving Best Picture to Parasite because it's a South Korean movie pic.twitter.com/GUGKdExTbw — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

"The winner is a movie from South Korea, what the hell was that all about?" Trump asked. "We got enough problems with South Korea with trade and on top of it, they give them the best movie of the year." the report added.

Parasite created history by becoming the first foreign-language movie to win the best picture at the Academy Awards. It also won awards for directing and original screenplay.

Neon, the U.S. distributor for the film, responded minutes later in a tweet, saying, "Understandable, he can't read."

"I'm looking for like, let's get 'Gone with the Wind' -- can we get like 'Gone with the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard,' so many great movies," Trump

Trump said he didn't know if "Parasite" was good. "I thought it was best foreign film, best foreign movie -- no, it was the best. Did this ever happen before?" he asked.

Trump's next target during his rally was Brad Pitt who in his award acceptance speech commented on Trump's impeachment trial.

Pitt won his first Oscar in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I was never a big fan of his (Pitt)," Trump said. "He got up, said a little wise-guy statement. Little wise guy, he's a little wise guy."

Pitt during his speech had said "They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing."