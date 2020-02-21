Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.Reuters

US President Donald Trump in a Colorado rally targeted 'Parasite', the winner of Oscar Best Picture and criticised the Academy for selecting a South Korean movie.

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The crowd responded with loud boos, the Guardian reported.

"The winner is a movie from South Korea, what the hell was that all about?" Trump asked. "We got enough problems with South Korea with trade and on top of it, they give them the best movie of the year." the report added.

Parasite created history by becoming the first foreign-language movie to win the best picture at the Academy Awards. It also won awards for directing and original screenplay.

Neon, the U.S. distributor for the film, responded minutes later in a tweet, saying, "Understandable, he can't read."

"I'm looking for like, let's get 'Gone with the Wind' -- can we get like 'Gone with the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard,' so many great movies," Trump 

Trump said he didn't know if "Parasite" was good. "I thought it was best foreign film, best foreign movie -- no, it was the best. Did this ever happen before?" he asked.

Trump's next target during his rally was Brad Pitt who in his award acceptance speech commented on Trump's impeachment trial.

Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of 'Allied' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 21, 2016 in London, England.Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Pitt won his first Oscar in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I was never a big fan of his (Pitt)," Trump said. "He got up, said a little wise-guy statement. Little wise guy, he's a little wise guy."

Pitt during his speech had said "They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing."