The 92nd Academy Awards are almost here. Everyone is eagerly waiting to know who wins the prestigious honor in the ceremony which is scheduled to took place on 9th February.

This year "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix, is going into the award ceremony with the most nominations. The villain origin story has 11 nominations including "Best Picture" and "Best Actor in a Leading Role." "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" follow with 10 nominations each.

But before the winners are announced here are the 5 things to know about the Oscars.

1. The statuette's real name is not Oscar

It is surprsing to know that 'Academy Award of Merit' is the offical name of Oscars statuette. The solid bronze statuette of a knight holding a crusader's sword and standing on top of a reel of film is 13.5 inches tall and weighs 8.5 pounds.

2.The First Academy Awards

The First Academy Awards presentation was held on May 16, 1929, at a private dinner function at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with an audience of about 270 people.

3. The story behind nickname Oscars

While the exact origins are unclear but popular story has it that upon seeing the trophy for the first time, Academy librarian (and eventual executive director) Margaret Herrick remarked that it resembled her Uncle Oscars.

4. Official adoption of nnickname Oscars

The academy didnt adopt the nickname Oscars officially until year 1939. But it was widely known enough by 1934 that Hollywood columnist Sidney Skolsky used it in a piece referring to Katharine Hepburn's first Best Actress win.

4. The First Recipient

Emil Jannings, named Best Actor for his performances in "The Last Command" and "The Way of All Flesh" in 1929.

5. Award-Winning sequel

The Godfather: Part II (1974) is the only sequel to have won the Best Picture award.