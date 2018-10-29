Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated in India next week and it's a time when most people go on a shopping spree. The e-commerce and nearby brick-and-mortar retail stores cash-in on the occasion by offering best deals on products be it TVs, fashion apparels and several others categories.

As mentioned in the headline, here we will be listing top tablets, particularly useful for parents to gift children this festive season. Tablets are not only good for entertainment but also be helpful for school project work or even gather information for homework, which most children would be assigned this holiday season anyway.

Apple iPad (6th Gen):

First up, the iPad (6th Gen), Apple's first ever non-Pro tablet series that supports Pencil stylus. It gives users the ability to be even more productive, from sketching ideas and jotting down handwritten notes to marking up screenshots. The new iPad (6th Gen) sports an eye-friendly large 9.7-inch Retina display, a powerful A10 Fusion chip and advanced sensors that help deliver immersive augmented reality, and provides unmatched portability, ease of use and all-day battery life.

Most importantly, the new iOS 12 offers Screen Time feature which allows parents set time for children to use the iPad and beyond which, they have to get permission from elders for extended sessions. Also, Apple's iOS is the most secured mobile operating system, so there are fewer chances of the device getting infected with malware or virus and also there are several parental control apps on Apple Store, which parents can install so that they can block access to age-inappropriate sites from the purview of the children.

Price starts Rs 28,999. It can be noted that Flipkart, Amazon and other Apple authorised sellers are offering lucrative festive cash back and exchange deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10 A:

The Galaxy Tab 10 A comes with 10.5-inch immersive WUXGA (1920 x 1200p) display having a 76.3% screen-to-body ratio with slimmer bezels. It also offers 3D surround sound experience through quad speakers, which is powered by Dolby Atmos audio system.

It also boasts Kids Mode, designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun for children. Samsung claims that Kids Mode is a new way to introduce children to the tablet experience that is ideal for easy and visual learning for even the youngest users. Kids Mode gives parents the controls that are needed to manage usage time and ensure content, from native applications and brands, is age appropriate and educational.

Price starts at Rs 29,990 and is available on Flipkart (online exclusive) and even brick-and-mortar sites with discount prices and exchange deals.

Honor MediaPad T3 10:

It comes with the aluminium-based body on the back and a 9.6-inch HD display with Bluelight filter on the front. It also has Microsoft Office app pre-loaded, which is a valuable addition for the kids to use it for preparing school project work. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 4,800mAh battery.

Price starts at Rs 15,999 (MRP) and is available on Flipkart with discount offers and exchange deals.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite:

If parents are looking for a way to inculcate book reading habit to their children, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a tailor-made device. It comes with the new flush-front design with company's highest-resolution 6-inch display with 300 ppi (pixels per inch), which promises crisp and laser-quality text on the screen. It boasts five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting—even direct sunlight.

Also, the new Kindle Paperwhite is durable than most of the tablets available in the market. It can be taken anywhere be it by the poolside or at the beach. It comes with IPX8 ratings, meaning it can survive submerged underwater for up to 2 meters for close to an hour.

With three months of Kindle Unlimited for free on pre-orders, users can enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million titles. Kindle Unlimited includes titles like The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Strength Training, Quidditch Through the Ages, Ikshvaku Ke Vanshaj and more.

Price starts at Rs 12,999 and it can be grabbed for discounted prices during the upcoming festive sale exclusively on Amazon.

