The ugly spat between exes Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma is getting murkier with each passing day as Divya Agarwal's team has now released private WhatsApp conversation with Benafsha Soonawalla to expose Priyank Sharma's lies.
Posting a couple of screenshots of the WhatsApp chat between Divya and Benafsha on Instagram, Divya Agarwal's team said that it was not Divya who was trying to use his name for getting fame but it was Priyank who wanted to go back to her when his current girlfriend Benafsha caught him red-handed texting her.
Divya's team even urged Benafsha's parents to kick Priyank out of their daughter's life claiming that the former Splitsvillan emotionally tortures girls causing them mental harassment.
The team even challenged that any legal body can cross-check these screenshots for the authenticity of the chats.
Ever since Divya has entered into Ace of Space show with Varun Sood, she has been speaking about how Priyank cheated on her and disrespected her. Fed up with Divya Agarwal's consistent rant against him on the show, Priyank Sharma decided to put an end to the matter once and for all. He accused Divya of trying to get mileage by talking about her bitter relationship.
Divya Agarwal is currently locked inside MTV Ace of Space house.
Read Divya Agarwal's full statement here:
"There are a lot of other chats pictures and things that can be put here to prove that you are a human being who is mean and selfish . Who cheats and plays with multiple girls and boys emotionally and use them for your needs and move on and than talk rubbish and try to slut shame them . Than on public try to show how good a human being you are.
Only adding 3 screenshots on chats between @benafshasoonawalla and divya cause this was necessary to tell that Divya is not using your dirty name after breaking up with u post a year . You have been trying to get back to her , when your current gf ben caught u , messaging that don't think I am trying to get back while speaking about divya and other girls and boys you have been with and have dated, in the most vulgar way to ben and others , Trying to slut shame all of them in front of other people and about the guys you have been with portray then as they are obsessed about you and than try to become the victim in a situation where you are the one torturing emotionaly post doing wrong and getting what you needed from people financially or physically or socially.
If Ben's parents are reading this get your daughter out of this guy's life . She cries abuses complains and is still stuck with him . You can contact mother and get the rest of the messages which for better reasons cannot be uploaded here . @priyanksharmaaa This is not the last post . Everytime you will put out a lie , you will get a truth . The whole family is standing beside Divya and not just for her but others who can't stand . You are a bad human being, you hAve done wrong to a 17 year old fan, the girl who you claimed to love for 12 years , Divya and the list is long but it needs to end . People need to know you look like good human being your heart is black . And your Best Friend from 7 years say's Karma @kritikaakapoor96 .
The authenticity of the chats can be checked by any legal body.
