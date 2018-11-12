The ugly spat between exes Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma is getting murkier with each passing day as Divya Agarwal's team has now released private WhatsApp conversation with Benafsha Soonawalla to expose Priyank Sharma's lies.

Posting a couple of screenshots of the WhatsApp chat between Divya and Benafsha on Instagram, Divya Agarwal's team said that it was not Divya who was trying to use his name for getting fame but it was Priyank who wanted to go back to her when his current girlfriend Benafsha caught him red-handed texting her.

Divya's team even urged Benafsha's parents to kick Priyank out of their daughter's life claiming that the former Splitsvillan emotionally tortures girls causing them mental harassment.

The team even challenged that any legal body can cross-check these screenshots for the authenticity of the chats.

Ever since Divya has entered into Ace of Space show with Varun Sood, she has been speaking about how Priyank cheated on her and disrespected her. Fed up with Divya Agarwal's consistent rant against him on the show, Priyank Sharma decided to put an end to the matter once and for all. He accused Divya of trying to get mileage by talking about her bitter relationship.

Divya Agarwal is currently locked inside MTV Ace of Space house.

Read Divya Agarwal's full statement here: