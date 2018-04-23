Divya Agarwal, who recently hit headlines for dancing on Sunny Leone's number 'Laila Main Laila' on Box Cricket League (BCL), has a huge fan following on Instagram and the big question on everyone's mind right now is — Is the former Splitsvilla contestant single or not?

The actress, who is currently hosting Roadies Xtreme show on Voot, has been lately hanging out with actor Paras Babbar. Divya posted some pictures too on her social media handle and that got us thinking — are they just 'good friends' or something more? Divya and Paras were playing in Kamya Punjabi's team Jaipur Raj Joshiley for BCL.

The same question was raised when she was seen warming up to Varun Sood (Benfasha Soonawalla's ex-boyfriend). So, what's the truth?

When IBTimes India contacted the reality TV star, she said: "Not at all! I am not ready for a relationship at the moment. I have been fiercely working day and night and honestly have no time for heartbreaks anymore. I am busy winning hearts of the nation."

@divyaagarwal_official A post shared by Divya Agrawal (@divyaagarwal_0ffical) on Apr 20, 2018 at 3:27am PDT

She also added: "I am focusing on my career and that is my only priority. When I am in love, I will introduce him to the world as mine with pride… but currently, I am not dating anyone. And such baseless rumors hurt sometimes too."

Divya also posted a sexy monokini picture on her Instagram handle with a hashtag 'I don't care'. Well, that is on point rubbishing all the link-up rumors, what do you think?

Check out the picture going viral on social media.

#idontcare Picture credits - @anaam_shaikh A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:12am PDT

On the professional front, Divya Agarwal will be seen in MTV's new show 'Date to Remember' — a dating-based reality show with 18 girls and nine boys — whose contestants go on the journey to find love. Along with ex-Bigg Boss contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi and Punjabi singer Indeep Bakshi, Divya will be the captain of one of the teams.