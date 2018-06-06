Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla's intimate affair in Bigg Boss 11 grabbed many eyeballs not just inside the house but on the outside as well. They were also seen sharing a bed in the house which left fans quite amused and surprised at the same time. Priyank's closeness with Benafsha was also one of the reasons behind his split with ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal. The breakup happened on national television when she entered the Bigg Boss house during a special task.

Post eviction, Benafsha took to social media to clarify that she was not dating Priyank and went on to say that the latter was much like a brother to her. Even Priyank once unfollowed her on Instagram but later started following her again post his eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house.

But if the latest reports are to be believed, Priyank and Benafsha have taken their relationship to another level. Apparently, the former Splitsvilla 10 contestant is head over heels in love with the MTV VJ and both are keeping their love affair a secret.

"Priyank and Benafsha have been dating for a long time now. They make for a very cute couple and share a great companionship," a source was quoted as saying by IWM Buzz.

Earlier, Benafsha took to Instagram to whatever conversation she had with Priyank in Bigg Boss 11 was all in good fun and humour.

"Every conversation with Priyank was in good fun and humour. I would catch hold of him later and we would laugh about it. I did it to tease him and make him awkward and then I would laugh about it and make fun if him! The laughing part was not shown. Yes, I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own," Benafsha wrote on her Instagram.

Clarifying about her intimacy with Priyank, Benafsha told IBTimes India in an interview: "Everybody in the house had an opinion. I told Priyank inside the house that our friends are talking the most about us. I have told them clearly that it was just a big fat joke. It's not the masses fault, Priyank said 'I don't know why Ben is doing this even though she has someone outside' -- was a stupid thing to do."

Post her clarification, Divya Agarwal slammed Benfasha in a post on her Instagram stories which reads, "For me.. playing with emotions is not a big fat JOKE.. For u all reality shows might be a business for me its real! Mazak toh meri life is ban Gaya hai.. [sic]"

And since Priyank and Divya seems to have moved on after their bitter break-up, it looks like the lover boy has finally found love again in his best friend Benafsha.