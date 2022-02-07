Actor Dileep and five others were granted anticipatory bail today by the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala in a case alleging the murder of police officers who probed the rape allegation of a popular actress in February 2017. Dileep argued that the current case is framed on a baseless and vexatious accusation. He further said the prosecution was attempting to present esoteric evidence. The actor and others were booked under IPC S.116, S.118, S.506, S.120B read with S.34

The police had argued in court that Dileep and the others were not complying with the investigation in the latest FIR filed against them, while the actor had denied the claims, claiming that the case was a "fabricated one" and "manipulation."

The prosecution failed in proving the arguments

The police, represented by Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji and additional public prosecutor P. Narayanan, told the court that the nature and gravity of the accusations against them barred them from receiving any relief.

"Your apprehensions regarding non-cooperation with the investigation can be addressed by conditions", the Court stated while dictating the order. It was also made clear that if these conditions were violated, the prosecution might seek an arrest warrant despite the anticipatory bail

However, it has been learned that the prosecution does not intend to challenge the bail decision at the Supreme Court.

Dileep's lawyer claimed that the State Police Force was against him because the prosecution failed to prove his client's guilt or involvement in the 2017 case.

"The conspiracy is not between the accused. The conspiracy is between the ADGP and other officers with a hidden agenda to register an FIR and throw me behind bars," the senior counsel had contended, Live Law reports.

The actor had also filed a separate appeal with the court, asking for the investigation into the actor's rape case to be halted. The Court will hear this case before a separate bench.

Meanwhile, Director and friend Nadirshah and other cine artists respond to Dileep's anticipatory bail. Nadirshah wrote on social media that "God is Great". Following Nadirsha's post, many people are coming up with positive and negative comments.

What next for Dileep?

The court has imposed certain conditions for bail that includes

Appearing before the investigating officer in Crime No.6/2022 Crime Branch Police Station as and when summoned to do so, *

Co-operating with the investigation and making themselves available for interrogation whenever required and

Shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any witnesses acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or any police officer.

An order of anticipatory bail should not be "blanket" in the sense that it should not enable the accused to commit further offences and claim relief of indefinite protection from arrest. It should be confined to the offence or incident, for which apprehension of arrest is sought, to a specific incident. An order of anticipatory bail does not in any manner limit or restrict the rights or duties of the police or investigating agency, to investigate the charges against the person who seeks and is granted pre-arrest bail.

Other Recent developments

