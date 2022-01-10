It was in early 2017 that a popular Malayalam actress was allegedly abducted and molested. The news sent shockwaves in the industry, and soon police arrested Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in this case. Later, police arrested superstar Dileep in association with the case. In the charge sheet submitted, the prosecution alleged that the star is involved in the conspiracy, and Suni had committed the crime upon instructions from Dileep.

Is Dileep a manipulator?

After the arrest, Dileep was in jail for 84 days. The hearing of the case is currently ongoing, and the court has instructed media houses not to cover any proceedings inside the courtroom. Meanwhile, a few days back, Balachandrakumar, a film director and a friend of Dileep had alleged that the superstar has tried to lure prosecution witnesses.

The director also claimed that Dileep is the head of a criminal syndicate named Lions. In a leaked audio recording, Dileep, his brother Anoop, and brother-in-law Suraj were apparently talking about murdering DYSP Biju Poulose who handled the case. Subsequently, Kerala police registered a case against the actor.

Dileep's power and might in AMMA evident

Meanwhile, on Monday, the victim of the case took to her Instagram and made it clear that she will continue this journey to get justice. Even though most of the media outlets reported this news, not many celebrities extended support to the victim.

Some of the celebrities that extended support to the victim were Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tovino Thomas. However, none of the superstars and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) reacted to the post of the victim, and it has made many people believe that Dileep is still mighty and powerful in the association.

Disclaimer: In India, the media cannot reveal the name of a sexual assault survivor even with her own consent, which is why this report is not naming her.