Dileep's much-anticipated film Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, directed by Nadirshah had its direct OTT release on Disney+Hotstar on December 31, 2021. The film which falls in the comedy genre also stars Urvashi, Anusree, Naslen K Gafoor, Harisree Ashokan, Mohan Jose, and Ramesh Pisharadi in other prominent roles.

Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: A cliched story loaded with WhatsApp jokes

Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan may be a perfect cup of tea for Dileep fans. But for audiences who love movies with class comic sequences, Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan will be a boring flick, blended with a cliched story and loaded with several WhatsApp jokes.

In the film, Dileep portrays the role of Kesu, a middle-aged man who runs a driving school. As Kesu was born and bought up in poverty, he is widely considered a miser. At one point in time, Kesu begins a journey to Rameswaram with his family members, and during this journey, something unexpected happens; Kesu wins a lottery.

Interestingly, the basic plot of the movie literally resembles Jayasurya's movie Kunjaliyan. But when it comes to Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, the proceedings are different, but the director did not succeed to hook the audiences with an engaging storytelling style.

Spectacular performance from Urvashi and Dileep

The film's major highlight is the onscreen chemistry between Dileep and Urvashi. Dileep literally lived as Kesu, and it was a sheer treat to watch the actor portraying the character of a middle-aged man with perfection. On the other hand, Urvashi, with her spectacular performance in comedy scenes, once again proved that she is one of the most brilliant actors in the industry.

Coming to the technical aspects, Nadirshah did not do anything special in this movie, and he simply followed what the script demands. However, the script was weak, and comedy scenes seem artificially induced in nature.

Final Verdict

Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan is strictly for Dileep fans as the film offers nothing new. As a movie buff who wanted to watch a good comedy movie starring Dileep in the lead role, it is better to watch films like Punjabi House or Ee Parakkum Thalika.