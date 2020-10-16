In a shocking development, the prosecution on Thursday reportedly requested Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi to adjourn the trial in the sensational actor abduction case.

According to reports, the prosecutor of the case A Suresan is planning to approach the High Court to transfer this case, to some other bench.

A diary maintained by the court which is accessible to the general public states the prosecutor "has sought adjournment on the ground that he wants to approach the High Court for the transfer of the case."

Is Judiciary getting bribed?

The case is now considered by Justice Honey M Varghese, as the rape survivor had requested the trial to be conducted in the court of a female judge. And now, the counsel of the survivor himself has blamed the judges, stating that the conduct of the court is "highly biased, which is detrimental to the judicial system and to the entire prosecution."

It was in 2017 that a top Mollywood actress was abducted and brutally raped in a moving vehicle. Mollywood superstar Dileep is accused of having masterminded and manipulated the crime, and he is the eighth accused in this case.

The mastermind of crime influencing witnesses?

Earlier, the prosecution had alleged that witnesses in the case are being influenced by Dileep, who is the eighth accused in this case.

There are more than 350 witnesses in this case, and out of them, 80 persons have already given their statements. Recently, prominent Mollywood actors Edavela Babu, Bhaama, and Bindhu Panicker had changed their original statements during the trial.

According to A Suresan, the survivor in this case "represents the Indian society at large, and any kinds of damage to the image and trust of the system existing in the minds of the public at large will do considerable harm to the entire judicial system," TNM reports.

Even though more information about this case is available, we cannot report everything as the court has restricted the media from reporting the proceedings of the case.