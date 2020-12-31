PC George, a Kerala MLA from the Poonjar constituency has claimed that Mollywood superstar Dileep, one of the prime accused in the actress abduction case is innocent.

The MLA also claimed that the actress who was allegedly abducted has lied in the case, and made it clear that the entire case was framed by people with vested interests.

Is Dileep innocent in the actress abduction case?

PC George made this revelation during his interview given to a YouTube channel. In the interview, George revealed that he has met Dileep only once in his life, and he claimed that Dileep does not have any role in the actress abduction case that shook the Malayalam film industry.

"I felt that the actress has lied in this case. Since the day of the actress's press conference, I felt something wrong with the entire case. The revelations made by the actress in the case are wrong and are pure lies. Dileep is a common man who climbed his stairs of stardom with his hard work and determination. I am speaking things out of my conscience. I hope Dileep will come out innocent in this case," said PC George.

PC George also revealed that no celebrities apart from actor Siddique has talked to him regarding the actress abduction case.

"I met Siddique one day casually during an event. The conversation lasted only for ten minutes. During the talk, Siddique thanked me for standing with the truth," added George.

Sreekumar Menon's involvement in the actress abduction case

During the talk, PC George once again hinted at the name of Sreekumar Menon's involvement in the case. According to George, the previous allegations he made about Sreekumar Menon and Dileep's family are turning true.

On the work front, Dileep is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Kesu Ente Veedinte Naadhan'. The film is directed by Nadirshah, and the movie features Urvashi in the role of the lady lead.