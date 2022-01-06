The proceedings of the infamous actress abduction case that happened in 2018 have taken a new turn, as a leaked letter written by prime accused Pulsar Suni is shedding light on the alleged sex racket links of Mollywood stars. Reporter TV has leaked the letter written by Pulsar Suni, and in this letter, he alleges that Dileep has direct links with sex racket.

Foreign tours for sexual gain

In the letter, Suni also claimed that Dileep is organizing foreign programs for sexual gains. He also added that several top celebrities in Mollywood are part of a sex mafia group.

Pulsar Suni, who is currently in jail also added that his life is not safe. He also stated that a person named Babu has compelled to name Manju Warrier and Sreekumar Menon during the court proceedings.

In the letter, Pulsar Suni also alleges that actor Siddique was also involved in the conspiracy meeting that was held at Abad Plaza Hotel in Cochin.

Dileep in trouble

It was around a few days back that director Balachandrakumar wrote a complaint to the chief minister of Kerala regarding the actress abduction case. Balachandrakumar also noted that his life is in danger, and made it clear that Dileep is involved in a crime syndicate named Lions.

Balachandrakumar also leaked some audio recordings where Dileep, his brother Anoop, and brother-in-law Suraj talk about the case.

"During this conversation, the trio talked about luring prosecution witnesses. Dileep, on the same day called me to watch the alleged video clip in which the actress was abducted and molested. I have given all the details in the chief minister's complaint," said Balachandrakumar.

Meanwhile, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has once again started a campaign aiming to give full justice to the victim in this case.