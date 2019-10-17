Actor Varun Tej, who is popularly known as mega prince, has reportedly hiked his remuneration by 200% after the blockbuster success of F2 – Fun and Frustration. He is said to be quoting Rs 8 to 10 crore.

Varun Tej is a young actor from mega family, which boasts huge fan following across the globe. Most of the heroes from this family are busy churning out mass masala entertainers, but this young lad has decided not to tread this path. He has created a new path for himself and become a role model of aspiring actors.

Unlike his brothers and uncles, he has been focusing on experimental roles and movies and he has tasted huge success with these kinds of films. His flicks Kanche, Fidaa, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, F2 - Fun and Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh are among some of the trendsetters of the Telugu film industry.

Varun Tej has done nine movies in his career spanning. While two of them are flops, four films hit and three are a blockbuster success at the box office. Unlike other young heroes, he has not increased his salary by huge margin each time after he scored. However, he seems to have been compelled to do it after the huge success of F2 - Fun and Frustration.

It is reported that Varun Tej charged around Rs 3 crore per film till the release of F2 - Fun and Frustration. Post this success, he was rumored to be hiked it Rs 6 crore for Valmiki aka Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was released in the cinema halls on September 20 recieving a good response at the box office.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh has been successful in breaking the even and become one of the big money-spinners of 2019. The buzz in the industry, Varun has once again hiked his salary and quoted around Rs 8-10 crore per film. After seeing his success graph, some producers are willing to shell out a bomb to get his dates.

Varun Tej recently kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie tentatively titled VT 10, which was launched in an opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on October 10. The actor will be seen playing a boxer in this movie, which is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh aka Bobby.

Varun Tej tweeted a couple of photos of its launch and wrote, "Supercharged to kickstart my next project with the people I love. Wishing the best to my man Sidhu mudda and my cousin Allu bobby for their maiden production! And welcome on-board machas @george_dop & @MusicThaman @RenaissanceMovi #VT10"