Late actress Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor is soon going to make her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khattar. Jahnvi is already popular in the country because of her mother and also because she is quite active on social media. Her followers can't wait to see her on the big screen.

Since Jahnvi has grown up in front of the audience, a lot of speculations are being made regarding the transformation of her looks, especially her nose!

The before and after picture of Jahnvi Kapoor clearly indicate that her nose has suddenly become sharper than when she was a teenager. Could it be that she went through a cosmetic surgery just like her mother?

According to Cosmopolitan, someone had commented on Jhanvi's nose calling it 'sooo big' but looking at her latest pictures, there is no way anyone can say that about her anymore.

Another reason for the transformation of her nose could be contouring. These days we just cannot underestimate what the makeup artists can do. If Ranbir Kapoor can look exactly like Sanjay Dutt just by using makeup, Jahnvi's nose can easily be contoured into looking what the stars would call 'perfect'.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have gone under the knife to get the perfect look. Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ayesha Takia are visible examples among the others.

Cosmetic surgery had become a trend in Bollywood for a long time and it seems to be a never-ending one.

Jahnvi's mother Sridevi was also believed to have gone a surgery for her nose but denying all the speculations the actress was quoted by India.com sending out a message of body positivity to 40-year-old plus women. She had said "Look after yourself and do what makes you desirable. Work out, eat right, be focused and be happy. You should also be in love. That makes you radiant."