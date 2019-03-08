Simbu's brother Kuralarasan is reportedly getting ready to bid goodbye to singlehood. Weeks after converting into Islam, rumours have surfaced that he is going to marry a Muslim girl.

Speculations are rife that Kuralarasan has been in a love with a Muslim girl. Now, both the families have agreed to their relationship and fixed their wedding. If reports are to be believed, he will tie the knot with his sweetheart on 26 April.

It is said to be a private event which is restricted to their family members and close friends. A formal announcement is likely to be made by his father multifaceted T Rajendar soon.

With the marriage rumours surfacing online, it is now reported that Kuralarasan converted to Islam to tie the knot with his sweetheart. However, his family has not opposed his decision.

While speaking with the media, T Rajendar, after Kuralarasan converted to Islam, said that he considers all religions as equal. "Tolerance of all religions is my policy. My elder son STR is an ardent Siva devotee. My daughter Ilakkiya is a Christian and now my younger son has preferred to follow Islam religion. I respect his decision," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

He is the third notable celebrity in Kollywood who converted to Islam from the Hinduism. AR Rahman and Yuvan Shankar Raja were the celebrities who had embraced Islam in the past. Interestingly, all three belong to music industry.

AR Rahman's original name was AS Dileep Kumar, while Yuvan Shankar Raja changed his name to Abdul Haliq. It has to be seen whether Simbu's brother Kuralarasan rechristens himself with a name to suit his new religion.

Kuralarasan was seen in movies as a child-artiste in his father's movies. He turned full-time musician with Simbu and Nayanthara's Idhu Namma Aalu. Unfortunately, it failed to give him a break and Pandiraj's negative words about him did not help the cause.

He has also worked on an independent English album and the tracks have been penned-sung by the US artistes. The album is recorded in New York.