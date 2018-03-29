Even as Ranbir Kapoor is rumored to be dating Alia Bhatt, not long ago he was linked to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. And if latest reports are to be believed, the actor still has a soft corner for Mahira, with whom he had apparently parted ways.

Why do we say so? It so happened that after wrapping the Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra, Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji, and Alia boarded the same flight to Mumbai but the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor apparently decided to get off at London where the flight had a layover, SpotboyE reported.

Interestingly, Mahira too was in London for the promotion of her film and other professional commitments. The buzz is that the two alleged former lovebirds met and spent some quality time together.

However, meeting Mahira wasn't Ranbir's sole intention as the report said that he was also in London to learn martial arts forms for the fight sequences in Brahmastra.

The Kapoor lad surely knows how to mix work with pleasure.

For those unaware, Ranbir and the Raees actress' roaring affair made headlines when pictures of the two smoking and chilling out together in New York went viral in September last year.

The leaked images gave rise to controversy and the Pakistani actress was lashed heavily for smoking and wearing exposing outfit.

Recently, speaking on an episode with BBC World News' HARDTalk, Mahira once again spoke about the controversy.

"That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you," she said.

Talking about being trolled for wearing a short dress and smoking cigarette, she said: "Obviously there was an uproar, because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn't realise that they don't want to see me do. At that point yes, it was crazy honestly because it lasted for a while... It was crazy, it was ridiculous."

In other news, Mahira and Fawad Khan's reunion selfie at the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2018) has gone viral. Mahira tweeted a selfie with her Humsafar co-star Fawad and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi along with a caption that read: "Hogaya chase #PSL2018 #fatsosofMJ.

The actress and Hamza are brand ambassadors of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, which played against Fawad's Islamabad United in the finale.