Mahira Khan has yet again grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Pakistani actress has been recorded smoking by someone backstage at an event.

Here's the video going viral:

Meanwhile, there's a tweet by her name that is doing rounds. We don't know whether this is real or fake because it doesn't exist on Mahira's Twitter feed. But someone is circulating it on social media.

While the actress was trolled, a lot of her fans defended her too. One user wrote: "3 million women in Pakistan smoke on a daily basis. Mahira Khan is just another 1 out of those 3 million. Stop freaking out "Hai Allah! Mahira ke haath mein cigarette hai." Plenty of Indian actresses smoke too."

It's easier for Mahira Khan to get attention of Pakistanis now. All she has to do is smoke a cigarette. Everyone loses their mind. Lol — Atique (@atiq_mangla) March 28, 2018

"Mahira Khan" should smoke a cigarette on live TV and then end it like this.. pic.twitter.com/u95T4gFxTh — Sachu (@CareNotNot) March 28, 2018

Half of the Pakistani girls smoke cigarettes, sheesha and proudly Snapchat it but when it comes to Mahira khan they are judging? Girl you do it in private and shes open about it. That's the difference. — Fatima K.? (@marjaosab) March 28, 2018

When Mahira was trolled for smoking in New York, Ranbir Kapoor had released a statement saying: "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also said is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and Love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health."

Mahira Khan had recently spoken about the incident and how it affected her in media. She said: "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you. Two, obviously there was an uproar because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn't realise that they don't want to see me do."