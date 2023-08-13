Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has brought the Deol family together. Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were spotted at the special screening of the film. Bobby Deol and the other siblings were seen sharing a warm camaraderie and posing for the shutterbugs. While Hema Malini is yet to comment on it, this seems to have made Dharmendra happy.

Dharmendra took to social media and shared a video of Esha, Sunny and Bobby together from the screening. While he didn't write anything, it is no secret that this would have given Dharmendra a sense of happiness. Earlier, Esha Deol had taken to social media to promote half-brother Sunny Deol's film. Calling him 'Tiger', the Dhoom actress had written, "Today let's hear the lion roar and reach soaring heights."

Sunny Deol's son had also taken to social media and written, "As the world eagerly awaits Gadar 2, I'm filled with excitement and pride for you. Your hard work and dedication are unmatched. Here's to a remarkable release Papa."

Hema Malini on 'cordial' equation with Sunny

In one of the interviews, Hema Malini had said that it might seem that things aren't fine between the Sunny Deol and her, but that is not the case. She had revealed that Sunny was the first one to reach the hospital and look after things when she met with an accident.

"Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened," she had once said.