Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has smashed the box office and how! After selling close to 3 lakh tickets in advance bookings, the film has now made a bumper opening of Rs 40 crore on Day 1. Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol's half-sister Esha Deol and many others have poured in their excitement and best wishes for the film's success.

Siblings bond

At a special screening of the film, Esha Deol made a rare appearance with her half-brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol. There didn't seem to be any awkwardness between the siblings. Ahana Deol was also seen at the special screenings. Social media was elated to see the Deol siblings together, which has been a rare sight. Esha had also penned a note for Sunny Deol and called him a "Lion" in her post.

Celebs pour in wishes

"Today let's hear the lion roar... & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol," Esha wrote along with a still from the film. Salman Khan also took to social media and wrote, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paajiis killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2." Kangana Ranaut also took to social media and shared Salman Khan's post with clapping emojis.

Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai, Nana Patekar and many other celebs made their presence felt at the various special screenings arranged by the makers of the film. If reports are to be believed, a special screening has been arranged for President Draupadi Murmu in the capital.