Sunny Deol is back with the biggest bang possible. Gadar 2 has received tremedous opening at the box office and the fan frenzy is at an all time high. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the high-on nostalgia film is as big as it could possibly get. After selling close to 3 lakh tickets in advance booking, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 opened to Rs 39 crore business on the opening day.

The film has emerged as the second highest opening day grossing Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. In comparison, Akshay Kumar's OMG is lagging behind with a huge margin. Now, Sunny Deol's half-sister, Esha Deol has turned cheerleader for him. "Today let's hear the lion roar... & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol," she wrote along with a still from the film.

Salman lauds Sunny Deol's return

Salman Khan also took to social media and wrote, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paajiis killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2." Kangana Ranaut also took to social media and shared Salman Khan's post with clapping emojis.

Sunny wants audience to accept Tara - Sakeena

"Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."