And it is going to be clash of the titans at the box office this Friday. Heavy hitter Sunny Deol is back with Gadar 2 opposite Akshay Kumar's hit franchise – OMG 2. The two films are going to engage head-on at the box office race. Trade experts and commercial pundits had expected a tough fight between the two sequels, but turns out, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has leaped much ahead in the race.

Directed by Anil Sharma, starring Ameesha Patel; Gadar 2 has sold almost 3 lakh tickets at the box office in advance bookings. The number is mammoth in comparison to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 which has only managed to sell close to 75,000 tickets in advance bookings. The number of tickets sold at single screen theatres has been counted yet.

Gadar 2 advance booking figures

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared, "#Gadar2 FINAL advance booking status at *national chains* [till Thu night]... Note: DAY 1 biz #PVR: 1,16,000 #INOX: 1,01,000 #Cinepolis: 57,000 Total: 2,74,000 tickets sold." The film is running far ahead in comparison to OMG 2 starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

OMG 2 advance booking figures

"#OMG2 FINAL advance booking status at national chains [till Thu night]... Note: DAY 1 biz...#PVR: 36,000 #INOX: 22,000 #Cinepolis: 14,500 Total: 72,500 tickets sold," Adarsh tweeted. Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel has revealed that the film's advance booking numbers are bigger than that of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. "#Gadar2 advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years.. #SunnyDeol has taken us back to 90's again," he tweeted.